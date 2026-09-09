36 Cases, 47 Arrests, 7 States: Hyderabad Cops Bust Cyber Fraud Networks

Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad has arrested 47 people across seven states during a special crackdown as part of efforts to break cyber fraud networks operating across the country.

Police said the accused were arrested in connection with 36 cybercrime cases registered following complaints received through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). During the month, the Cyber Crime Police Station received several complaints and registered 65 FIRs.

The arrests were made in Telangana (15), Andhra Pradesh (14), Delhi (8), Maharashtra (4), Karnataka (4), Haryana (1) and Uttar Pradesh (1).

Investment and trading frauds accounted for the largest share of the cases.

''Of those arrested, 16 were linked to investment fraud, 12 to trading fraud and seven to social media-related offences. Others were allegedly involved in OTP, impersonation, job, credit card, APK and advertisement frauds,'' said officials.

Police also seized 28 mobile phones, three cheque books, three SIM cards, one debit card, one laptop, one router, one hard disk and one Apple iPad during the operations.

A major focus of the drive was to recover money lost by victims.

''Rs 99.79 lakh was refunded to victims during August through different recovery and restoration efforts,'' officials added.

The total reported loss in the 34 cases covered under the refund details was around Rs 17.78 crore.

In one trading fraud case, a Hyderabad resident reportedly lost Rs 25.50 lakh after his mobile phone was lost while travelling by bus. Police arrested three persons in connection with the case and seized four mobile phones.

The cyber police also intensified their online surveillance.

During August, officers identified 231 social media profiles involved in misleading or unlawful promotions, including fraudulent investment, betting, fake job offers and other schemes.

Police said all 231 profiles were reported to the respective platforms and taken down.

Across the ongoing cyber-patrol programme, police said 1,317 social media profiles and 2,573 paid advertisements promoting illegal betting, online gaming and fake investment websites have been identified and removed so far.

Nine FIRs have also been registered against promoters, and further investigation is on.