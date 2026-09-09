Hyderabad Man Takes U-Turn To Evade Traffic Cop, Then Abuses, Assaults Him

Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly obstructing and abusing and assaulting traffic police personnel during a checking drive on Monday.

According to police, Home Guard K Ravinder of Abids Traffic Police Station was on traffic duty along with WASI Vani Sree and Home Guard Vijay Kumar around 3.30 pm on September 7.

''Ravinder, who was carrying an official camera, photographed a two-wheeler rider for allegedly riding without a helmet," said SHO Nampally and added that the rider, identified as Mohd. Rizwan, a signboard worker from Hyderabad, allegedly took a U-turn, approached the Home Guard from the wrong side and abused and assaulted him while he was performing his duty.

''The rider's wife also allegedly joined the argument and used abusive language while recording the incident on her mobile phone," police added.

''The couple obstructed the officer and later fled the spot in the same vehicle," SHO said.

Based on Ravinder's complaint, Nampally police registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police arrested Rizwan on Tuesday and seized the two-wheeler and produced him before a court for judicial remand.

The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, who took note of the incident, warned that obstruction or intimidation of police personnel performing their lawful duties would invite strict legal action.

"Any obstruction, intimidation or interference with police personnel performing their lawful duties will be met with strict legal action," the Commissioner said and appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel deployed for traffic regulation.