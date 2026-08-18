36 Tonnes Adulterated Ghee Seized In Major Crackdown In Hyderabad

Hyderabad City Police have launched a major crackdown on the manufacture and sale of adulterated ghee, with the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) and Food Safety Department conducting simultaneous inspections at 130 establishments across the city on Tuesday.

Acting on public tip-offs and intelligence inputs, enforcement teams inspected 39 ghee manufacturing units and 91 selling outlets, uncovering what police described as a large-scale operation to manufacture synthetic ghee using cheaper substitutes and unauthorised chemical additives.

Police said around 36 tonnes of material was seized, including 25.5 tonnes of adulterated ghee, 8.7 tonnes of cream, 1,200 litres of palm oil, 600 litres of vanaspati, 30 kg of starch and artificial ghee flavouring agents.

According to investigators, some manufacturers were allegedly mixing milk solids or skimmed milk powder with palm oil, vanaspati, starch and artificial flavours to imitate the taste, aroma and appearance of genuine ghee.

The products were allegedly packaged and marketed under labels such as "100% Pure Ghee", "Premium Ghee", "Farm Fresh Ghee" and "Natural Ghee", despite allegedly failing mandatory labelling requirements.

Police said the adulteration levels ranged from 10% to 40%, with the products allegedly being diverted to restaurants, tiffin centres, sweet manufacturers, bakeries, caterers, hotels and Ayurvedic shops. Some stock was also allegedly marketed as pooja or "deepam" ghee.

The seized material has been handed over to Food Safety authorities, while statutory samples have been collected for laboratory analysis and further legal action.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said strict enforcement would continue against those compromising public health.

"Public participation is crucial in the fight against food adulteration. Citizens should remain vigilant and purchase dairy products only from reputed and licensed vendors," Sajjanar said.

Police cautioned consumers against suspiciously cheap or unbranded ghee and advised checking for intact seals, manufacturer details and a valid FSSAI licence.