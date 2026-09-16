Hyderabad Teen Drugged, Sexually Assaulted At Multiple Locations, 8 Arrested

Eight people have been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at different locations in and around Hyderabad after being given intoxicating substances.

The case came to light after the teenager allegedly escaped from the accused's captivity on September 10 and returned home.

She later approached the police along with her family and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered under the POCSO Act and relevant provisions of the BNS.

According to the complaint, the girl had left home on September 9 after being reprimanded by her father and reached Bollarum railway station, where she allegedly met accused Neeraj. They were later joined by another accused, Vicky, following which the girl was allegedly given a cigarette mixed with marijuana and sexually assaulted.

Vicky later took the survivor to a hotel in Hyderabad's Dhulapally area, where another accused, Nikhil and two others joined the assault. The alleged assaults subsequently took place at multiple locations, including a house in Bollarum, a hotel in Dhulapally and an empty train coach near Medchal, according to investigators.

Although the girl was able to escape from Vicky's house in Bollaram, she was again captured by Vicky and his friend Ganesh, and she was again sexually assaulted by them. Later, while she was travelling on an auto-rickshaw, she managed to escape and finally reach her family.

Police said some of the accused had allegedly come in contact with the girl through social media.

Investigators are also examining allegations of earlier sexual abuse involving six of the accused over a period of about one and a half years.

A separate allegation relates to an earlier incident involving an accused identified as Jerry Varun. Investigators said the girl was allegedly given a chocolate containing sedatives before an alleged sexual assault inside a car.

Another accused, Romala Varun, was allegedly introduced to the girl and is accused of making her consume cigarettes, alcohol and marijuana, according to the complaint.

Police have also arrested the owner and manager of the Dhulapally hotel for allegedly allowing the minor to enter the premises and providing a room without proper verification.

Malkajgiri Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ch Sridhar said investigators were also working to identify and trace people allegedly supplying ganja to the accused. He said the police were verifying the individual role of each accused and examining the allegations concerning the supply and use of intoxicating substances.

The eight accused have been produced before the court, police said.

Efforts are continuing to trace the ninth accused, who remains on the run.

