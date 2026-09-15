"Extremely Heinous": KTR Alleges Attack On Aides In Hyderabad Police Station

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday alleged that a group of around 15 unidentified persons forcibly entered the Saifabad Police Station in Hyderabad and attacked his PRO Mahesh and PA Mahender Reddy.

Reacting strongly to the alleged incident, KTR termed the attack "extremely heinous" and accused the Revanth Reddy government of allowing a "rule of rowdies and goons" to prevail in Telangana.

KTR questioned whether the alleged attack was carried out by Congress workers or whether police personnel in plain clothes were involved as part of a conspiracy. He demanded an immediate inquiry by a sitting judge to establish the facts behind the incident.

The BRS working president further alleged that Mahesh and Mahender Reddy had been summoned to the police station in connection with a politically motivated case and that the alleged assault took place in the presence of police personnel. He questioned the delay in the questioning process, alleging that the two were asked to appear in the morning but were made to wait until evening.

KTR also referred to the High Court's directions concerning the two aides and alleged that the attack was part of a campaign of political vendetta. Recent reports have said that Mahesh and Mahender Reddy received High Court relief in connection with the case.

Holding the Chief Minister and Home Minister Revanth Reddy responsible, KTR demanded that immediate security be provided to Mahesh and Mahender Reddy and that they receive proper medical treatment for injuries allegedly sustained in the incident.

He also called for the immediate preservation of all CCTV footage from cameras located inside and outside the Saifabad Police Station, saying the recordings could help establish what happened.

KTR demanded that all those responsible for the alleged attack be identified and dealt with strictly. He warned that the BRS would not remain silent if action was not taken against those responsible.

The allegations come amid a wider political confrontation between the BRS and the Telangana government over cases involving party leaders and functionaries. Recent reports have also reported police cases involving BRS representatives at Saifabad Police Station.