Mumbai Commuter Earning Rs 35,000 Details Exhausting 6-Hour Travel To Work Daily: 'I'm Tired'

An employee working in Mumbai has caught social media's attention after revealing their gruelling commute that can easily stretch past the six-hour mark every day. In a now-viral post, the employee said they were tired of all the travelling, as they lived in Badlapur and had to travel all the way to Goregaon by local trains and autos.

The Thane local said they woke up at 5 am, left the home 90 minutes later, and reached the office around 10 am, which made them exhausted.

"I am tired of this travelling . I wake up at 5am, leave home around 6:30, board the local train from Badlapur station at 7:15, reach Dadar, board train for Western line," the resident wrote.

Upon reaching Goregaon station, the struggle would continue and they would have to wait for a rickshaw and later share it with others to reach their destination.

"Reach Goregaon station and from there stand in share rickshaw queue for 30 mins everyday and then finally reach the office. I reach the office around 10," they said.

"I leave office around 7 pm and reach home in Badlapur by 11 pm. This is my daily routine for every day, only on Sundays do I have a holiday."

The resident said they had tried looking for a PG near the office but since they earned only Rs 35,000, they could not afford any of the options.

"I can't afford to rent a place there as my salary is only Rs 35,000 monthly. Imagine spending six hours travelling every day. I come to home only to sleep at night."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Female Foreign Tourists Praise Delhi Metro, Call It 'Cleaner And Safer Than London Underground'

'You Travel For 7.5 Hours'

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the individual and urged them to look for a place to stay at least 30-40 minutes away from the office.

"Bruh, you travel for 7.5 hours daily, not 6 hours," said one user, while another added: "Check for PG between Mira Road to Vasai. Your travel time will reduce to an hour max, you'll save money, and you can go home on Sundays."

A third commented: "Just a random idea, look for hostels, dorms, cheaper ones like Rs 500 -700 per night, you can book them twice a week, 10 times in a month, out of 25 days, you can travel to Badlapur maybe like 14 days, more balanced daily routine with less rent."

A fourth said: "You are seeing this wrong, you do not need to live very near the office. Look for pg in a cheap area, but like 30 to 40 min travel. My roommate does this. He is from somewhere near, but he stays in Kurla with me in a PG and travels to BKC."