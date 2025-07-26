'Mumbai Is Making Me Cry': Redditor's Daily Office Commute Rant Goes Viral

Struggling with the commute to the office, a Mumbai resident took to Reddit to lament about their situation, stating the city was making them cry. In a now-viral post, the user opened up about the toll that daily commutes and the pressures of corporate life had taken on them. Though their job is based in Navi Mumbai, the user revealed that they had to undertake an arduous journey from his home in Dombivli to the office every day.

"My office is in Navi Mumbai & I live in Dombivli. It takes me 1 to 2 hours to reach the office every day. 3 hours commute - 9 hours of work. I am so tired and burned out," wrote the user on the r/mumbai subreddit.

"Each day I just think of resigning, but can't do it because currently I don't have any other opportunity at hand. I am fed up of this corporate life."

The OP revealed that they were no longer enjoying their life as routine activities such as gym and reading books, as they did not have any time left after the commute and long work hours.

"I hate it, it makes me cry every day. I want to do something else like going to gym, read books and do stuff that makes me feel alive, but as soon as I come from office, I make dinner and sleep instantly."

'Can feel you'

As the post went viral, garnering hundreds of upvotes, a section of social media users empathised with the OP while others suggested they shift closer to the office to shave some hours off their commute.

"I cannot emphasise enough how beneficial moving closer to your work would be. You would be saving time, energy and travel costs," said one user while another added: "Can feel you yaar I started to hope and interest in everything. For me daily it 5 hours of travelling and 9 hours of work with no growth scope."

A third commented: "This is so real. I have recently moved to Mumbai and felt like how easily we have accepted the state of our cities. They're totally uninhabitable. Crazy rent, crazy travel and expenses."

Widely recognised as the commercial capital of the country, Mumbai is notorious for its poor public transport system. While local trains have well-established networks, the majority of them are overcrowded due to the city's increasing population, forcing residents to undertake demanding journeys.