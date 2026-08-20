Female Foreign Tourists Praise Delhi Metro, Call It 'Cleaner And Safer Than London Underground'

Two foreign nationals have gone viral on social media for praising Delhi Metro, stating India's state-of-the-art transit network was cleaner and safer than the London Underground. The two women, who boarded the Delhi Metro for the first time, were instantly impressed by the cleanliness, air conditioning, connectivity, and the female-only coaches that were missing in the London counterpart.

The video titled, "Pov: Delhi Metro is cleaner and safer than London Underground," was shared by the Instagram handle @nomadiclovers, who also detailed the other things that stood out.

"Every single station has a bag scan and metal detector at entry, with a separate security queue just for women. The air conditioning is on the second you step into the station, not just the train, which honestly ruined us for every hot, stuffy underground platform we'll ever stand on again," the tourists captioned the clip.

The women said they only paid 0.30 pounds each for the tickets and managed to find a seat in the women-only coach, which made the journey safer and smoother.

"The part that impressed us most: the first coach of every train is reserved for women only, clearly marked with pink signage on the platform. It's actually enforced too, men caught riding in it get fined on the spot. As two women travelling together, having that option genuinely changed how relaxed we felt during rush hour," they wrote.

The tourists highlighted that more countries, especially in Europe, should learn from Delhi Metro and implement similar initiatives to ensure women's safety.

Maybe it sounds extreme to some, but with how often women get harassed on metros across European cities, we don't think it is. If anything, we wish more cities took women's safety on public transport this seriously.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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As the post gained traction, social media users agreed with the assessment and advised the tourists to venture beyond the traditional tourist spots as well.

"Yes! Delhi Metro is really good! It's secure, clean and fast!" said one user, while another added: "It's actually illegal to shoot videos in the metro, so try to be a little discreet."

A third commented: "Never be trapped inside the so-called golden triangle (Delhi, Rajasthan, Agra). Explore Himalayan states, West Indian states, East Indian states, and South Indian states"