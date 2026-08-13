Delhi Metro To Start Services At 4 AM On Independence Day

Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on August 15 to facilitate the movement of special guests, invitees and the general public attending the Independence Day celebrations, the DMRC said on Thursday.

Trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines from 4 am until regular revenue services commence as per the scheduled timetable for the day, the corporation said.

It said 1.30 lakh special pre-vended QR tickets have been supplied to the Ministry of Defence for the movement of special guests and bona fide invitees attending the celebrations.

Invitees carrying valid physical admit cards issued by the Ministry of Defence will also be provided special pre-vended QR tickets at designated metro stations to facilitate their travel, he mentioned.

The Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate metro stations are the nearest stations to the venue of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

The cost of travel undertaken using the special QR tickets will be reimbursed to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation by the Ministry of Defence, the DMRC added.

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