Auto Driver's Safety Message For Female Passengers Wins Hearts Online: 'Sit Without Worries'

Public transport is often a source of anxiety for women, who are forced to remain on high alert against potential harassment while commuting. Breaking away from the trend, a recent auto ride in Mumbai offered a rare moment of comfort when a female passenger spotted a heartfelt safety message displayed inside an autorickshaw. A now-viral Instagram clip shared by a user named Unnati Devaliya shows the heartfelt note pasted on the back of the driver's seat, proving that a small act of empathy can go a long way in changing the perception about public transport.

"I am also someone's father and brother. Your safety is important to me. Sit down without any worries," read the note pasted, which appeared to be driver's way of offering comfort and safety to women who might board his vehicle, especially at night.

Overcome by the gesture of the driver, Devalia wrote, "POV: when you realise not every man is a threat, some are just someone's safe place". She added that the bare minimum feels like luxury these days

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.7 million views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded the auto driver for his message, adding that more individuals, especially those in public-facing roles, could adopt similar approaches to make others feel comfortable.

"This made my day actually. Imagine if everyone was like him," said one user, while another added: "I want to be a permanent passenger of this uncle's auto. Please give me membership. Big respect to him."

A third commented: "Wise words from a wise man. I wish every man were this generous. Props to him."