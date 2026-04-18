Doctor On Board And Quick-Thinking Crew Save The Day On IndiGo Flight 6E 840

An IndiGo flight crew has been widely commended after a passenger shared an account of how airline staff handled a sudden medical emergency just before the aircraft departed Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, bound for Delhi.

The incident took place aboard flight 6E 840 on 16 April 2026. Moments before the aircraft was due to take off, a young passenger suffered a critical medical episode, prompting the crew to act immediately. A doctor who happened to be travelling on the flight stepped in to provide assistance, whilst cabin crew coordinated swiftly to ensure the passenger received urgent attention before being transferred to a waiting ambulance.

A fellow passenger, Shailly, posted a video account of the events on Instagram, praising the composure and efficiency displayed by both the crew and the captain throughout the ordeal. She noted that the remaining passengers, despite the resulting delay, responded with patience and understanding - a detail she described as equally heartening. Shailly concluded her account by expressing her sincere hope that the passenger affected is safe and on the road to recovery.

Users on social media shared reassuring updates about the incident, saying the individual was safe and discharged from the hospital the same day, as confirmed by the ground team. Responding to this, another user expressed relief, thanking others for sharing news of his well-being. Several users also lauded the swift response of the doctor, pilots and IndiGo crew, calling their efforts incredible and praising them for providing what they described as life-saving, almost godlike service.