Indian Comedian Returns To India After 47-Day Detention In Dubai Over "Harmless" Reel, Shares Ordeal

Stand-up comedian Yash Bhardwaj was deported to India on May 5 after spending 47 days in detention in Dubai over a social media video. The Mumbai-based comic detailed the experience in a lengthy Instagram post, describing it as one of the most difficult periods of his life. The controversy began in March 2026 when Bhardwaj uploaded a comedy reel joking about Google Maps malfunctioning in Dubai. The sketch referenced GPS disruptions reportedly linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East involving the United States and Iran.

On March 19, while preparing for a comedy performance in Dubai, Bhardwaj said he received a call from Dubai Police instructing him to report to their headquarters immediately. According to the comedian, authorities viewed the video as a potential national security concern, despite his belief that it was simply a light-hearted joke.

"It was a harmless, dumb reel — but the authorities did not find it funny. I was detained and arrested as a perceived national security threat, and I spent 47 days in a detention centre," Bhardwaj said.

Reflecting on the incident, Bhardwaj described the reel as a harmless attempt at comedy that unexpectedly escalated into a serious legal ordeal. He said the uncertainty surrounding his case took a significant physical, emotional, and financial toll on both him and his family.

"Returned to India on May 5. It wasn't easy at all for me or my family - it drained us physically, emotionally, and to some extent, financially," Bhardwaj said.

The comedian spent nearly seven weeks in a central detention facility that was "extremely unhygienic, crowded, and unregulated" before being deported back to India. Since returning to Mumbai, he has resumed performing and said the support from fellow comedians and audiences has helped him regain a sense of normalcy.

"I'm back on track now, and thankfully, so is my family. Mumbai has been kind to me, and I got back on stage much sooner than I expected," he added.

Looking ahead, Bhardwaj plans to relocate to Bengaluru, the city where he began his stand-up career 16 years ago. He has expressed optimism about the future and hopes to focus on new performances and creative projects. While he is now focused on moving forward, Bhardwaj said the experience serves as a reminder of how a brief joke can have unexpected consequences, particularly when it touches on sensitive geopolitical issues.

Dubai authorities have not released an official public statement regarding the incident.