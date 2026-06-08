1.8 Million Instagram Followers To <i>Maa Behen</i>, How Dharna Durga Fulfilled Her Bollywood Dream

During the pandemic when everyone was locked inside their homes, trying new recipes, juggling work from home and household chores, and making the best of family time, Dharna Durga was making India laugh with her relatable, hilarious reels.

From an annoying pados wali aunty and irritating parlour wali didi to the many shades of Indian relatives and snobbish receptionists at shops, she brought to life hundreds of characters on her Instagram reels. Before becoming a content creator, Dharna Durga was a theatre student who channelled her creativity into Instagram content when the pandemic confined everyone to their homes.

Breathing life into an array of characters was the stepping stone to fulfil her dream of making it to the silver screen.

Dharna Durga's Content Creation Journey

Dharna started content creation during COVID-19 when everything came to a standstill during lockdown. She was studying at Delhi University when her journey began. She wanted to join a dance group, and being a part of a theatre society also seemed enticing.

The actor chose theatre thinking it would allow her to act, sing, and dance. Speaking to Hindustan Times in 2023, she confessed, "I realised that while I enjoy dancing, I love acting even more."

In the second wave of COVID-19, Dharna's entire family tested positive. While everyone recovered, her father did not survive. This was when her videos started to pick up. Instead of giving up, she found a new purpose and motivation in content creation and continued making India laugh while overcoming personal grief and hurdles.

She joined her mother in the family business and continued posting witty, quirky, and humorous content.

Dharna Durga: The Viral Sensation On Instagram

For Dharna, content creation did not make her an overnight sensation. Her journey was slow but steady. Drawing from real-life experiences, she perfected her scripts and gave her viewers countless relatable characters.

In an interview with SheThePeople, she shared, "There is a shop owner, someone is doing something. A movie is going on and there are small characters in it. So I think by picking from there, I try to find something relatable."

What looked ordinary to most people was a source of inspiration for Dharna. Her observations and comic videos helped her garner millions of followers on Instagram. Her digital content did not just take off but also made her a sought-after comedian to promote films.

In 2023, Forbes India ranked her as the number one content creator from Delhi. In 2024, she secured the fourth position and collaborated with Neha Kakkar, Vicky Kaushal, and Rajkummar Rao.

Dharna Durga And Her Bollywood Dream

As a theatre student, Dharna Durga had one dream - to star on the silver screen. "Yes, my goal is that I have to come on the big screen and show my mom my movie. And this is my target. I think this is the start. And this video is a path to reach there," she told the publication in 2023.

In 2025, she made her debut on the silver screen with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari as Tulsi's friend. And in 2026, she starred in Maa Behen alongside Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan, Arunoday Singh, and Geetanjali Kulkarni. In the Netflix film, Sushma fits into every frame like a puzzle piece. She is witty, quirky, and her physical comedy leaves you cracking up.

Her story is nothing short of inspiring. Even in the face of harsh difficulties, she did not give up. She persevered, continued making her followers laugh, and fulfilled her dream of making it to the big screen.

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