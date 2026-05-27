Feet On Food: Shocking Video Exposes Railway Vendor's Filthy Samosa Selling Practice

Food cleanliness remains a serious concern on Indian railway networks. Over the years, numerous cases and videos have emerged showing poor hygiene standards and questionable pricing for meals served to passengers travelling by train. Adding to this troubling pattern, a new video of a railway samosa seller has recently gone viral on social media.

The brief clip is shocking enough to alarm anyone who values cleanliness and sanitation. It captures a vendor selling samosas while sitting directly on the floor of a moving train. He is pictured speaking on a mobile phone whilst resting his feet on an open crate that holds the samosas meant for sale. The vendor sits near the door, positioned beneath a wash basin in what appears to be a markedly unhygienic space.

Watch the video here:

This scenario presents considerable risk. The unsanitary conditions shown in the footage could easily contaminate the food and potentially expose consumers to serious health problems, including diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal illnesses.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges railway authorities face in maintaining food safety standards across their catering services. Passengers expect basic hygiene when purchasing food during their journeys, yet incidents like this continue to raise questions about oversight and enforcement of food safety regulations on trains.