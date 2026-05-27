Kashmir's Cherries Get Sweeter Deal, Reach Mumbai In 33 Hours

While Middle East tensions push petrol and diesel prices up, Indian Railways has handed Kashmir's cherry growers a sweeter deal - a 33-hour express lane from orchard to Mumbai.

The season's first 'Cherry Special Parcel Van' departed from Jammu carrying 12 tonnes of the Valley's deep-red, premium cherries straight to Bandra Terminus. That means the Valley's sweetness, once limited by distance and diesel, will now shine on plates across the country.

"By cutting transit time and cost, Northern Railway is ensuring that Jammu and Kashmi's fragile 'red gold' reaches the country's biggest fruit market while still farm-fresh," explained Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu.

Loaded with 966 boxes of freshly plucked cherries, the parcel van was attached to the passenger train.

"Speed matters. Cherries bruise fast, and every hour off the tree eats into taste and price. By transporting it via train is both cost and time effective," said Arvind, deputy director of planning and marketing, horticulture department.

"When diesel is dearer, rail becomes the farmer's friend," said one of the fruit growers.

Singhal said Indian Railways is committed to giving J&K orchardists the right price and a nationwide market.

"Cherry is an extremely delicate and perishable item. Delivering it to Mumbai in hours is a challenge we have solved with special logistics. We have sufficient parcel vans and resources this season to meet every demand," Singhal added.

Enthusiasm is running high. Besides today's 12-tonne load, 18 tonnes have already been sent this season. Railways has 28 more VP indents booked from Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra stations.

And it's not just big players. Singhal added that SLR coach space on regular trains will continue so small and medium traders can send low-volume consignments safely and affordably.

With road freight costs spiking due to the West Asia crisis, rail's nominal charges are a lifeline. Faster delivery means less wastage, better shelf life, and higher prices for growers.