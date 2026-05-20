Railways' Sabotage Claim On Train Fires: "Anti-Social Elements Were Involved"

Indian Railways has said claimed acts of sabotage caused recent incidents of fires in trains and reiterated its commitment to the passengers' safety. It said investigations suggested "anti-social elements" were involved in many of the cases.

Referring to four such recent incidents - in Rajasthan's Amarpura and Kota, and in Sasaram and Howrah in Bihar and Bengal - the Railways said it takes these "very seriously" and a "detailed investigation" is being conducted by the Railway Protection Force in each instance.

In the Amarpura incident, an attempt was made to set linen (bedding material) on fire, while in the Howrah case a petrol-soaked cloth was recovered from the bathroom of a coach.

In Kota, flames were seen from the bathroom of a Rajdhani Express, and in Sasaram an as-yet unknown person threw a burning object inside an empty coach.

The Bihar fire involved a Sasaram-Patna passenger service. Initial inquiries had suggested a short circuit was responsible. The coach caught fire while at platform six of the Sasaram station.

RECAP | Passenger Train Catches Fire In Bihar, Short Circuit Likely Cause

"Passengers are requested to remain alert and stay safe," the Railways said. "And if any suspicious activity is noticed, immediately call Railway Helpline - 139."

The Railways' message comes days after a massive blaze in one of the air-conditioned coaches of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out around 5.15 am in the B-1 coach carrying 68 passengers. The incident occurred between Vikramgarh Alot and Luni Richha stations, officials said.

RECAP | Fire On Delhi-Bound Rajdhani Express In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam

A video showed thick, dense plumes of black smoke billowing high into the air from the detached rake. The fire also spread to some trees near the railway tracks.

The incident disrupted rail traffic on the route, affecting the schedules of at least 18 trains, while some trains were halted at different stations following the blaze.