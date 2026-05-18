Passenger Train Catches Fire In Bihar, Short Circuit Likely Cause

A passenger train bound for Patna caught fire at Bihar's Sasaram railway station. Visuals showed thick smoke emerging from a train coach as personnel battled to control the blaze.

Initial inquiry suggests that the fire was caused by a suspected short circuit. The Sasaram-Patna fast passenger train's coach caught fire while it was at the Sasaram railway station's platform six shortly before it was scheduled to depart.

The blaze caused panic among the passengers on the platform, though no casualties were reported.

The incident comes a day after a massive fire broke out in one of the air-conditioned coaches of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Sunday.

The incident occurred between Vikramgarh Alot and Luni Richha stations. The fire also damaged the second luggage-cum-guard van (SLR) attached behind the B-1 coach. All the passengers were safely rescued from the train.

A video showed thick, dense plumes of black smoke billowing high into the air from the detached rake. The fire also spread to some trees near the railway tracks.