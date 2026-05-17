Adani Group Announces Investment And Development Roadmap For Bihar

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has shared a big investment and development plan for Bihar. During his visit to Masthi Chak in Saran district, he said the Adani Group wants to create jobs in Bihar so that people from the state can find work closer home.

Speaking at the foundation ceremony of the expansion project of Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital, Gautam Adani said Bihar's biggest strength is its people. "We want every Bihari to get work in Bihar," he said.

He said the Adani Group plans to invest around Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore in Bihar over the next three to four years. According to the group, the investments will be made in sectors like power, roads, logistics, cement and infrastructure.

One of the biggest projects is the thermal power plant at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district. More than Rs 30,000 crore is expected to be invested in this project. The Bihar government and Adani Power have already signed an agreement for it. The project is expected to create thousands of jobs for local people.

The Adani Group is also planning to invest in road construction and warehousing projects in Bihar. Warehouses worth around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 crore are expected to be built in Patna and other important locations. The company is working on smart metering projects to improve the power distribution system in the state. Apart from this, the group is exploring investments in renewable energy and gas-based projects.

Along with investment, Gautam Adani spoke about social service. He said the group believes in the idea of "service before business" and wants to contribute to society through healthcare and welfare projects.

As part of this effort, the Adani Group is supporting the expansion of Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital to create what is being described as the world's largest rural eye-care network. The project aims to provide nearly six lakh eye surgeries every year.

Mrityunjay Tiwari, associated with the hospital project, said the hospital currently performs around two lakh surgeries every year. After the expansion, the number is expected to rise sharply. Around 1,000 doctors and medical staff will receive training every year.

The project is expected to improve healthcare facilities not only in Bihar but also in other parts of the country in the future.

Bihar has long faced challenges like lack of industries, fewer jobs and migration of workers to other states. In such a situation, the proposed investment by the Adani Group is being seen as an important step for the state's economy and infrastructure development.

However, many people believe that the real success will depend on how quickly these projects are completed on the ground. For now, the Adani Group has made it clear that it sees Bihar as an important state for future growth and investment.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)