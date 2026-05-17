Pics: Gautam Adani Performs Bhoomi Pujan For Adani Centre For Eye Diseases In Bihar

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the launch of 'Adani Centre for Eye Diseases (ACE)', in association with the Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital in Mastichak area of Bihar's Saran district.

Gautam Adani, accompanied by Priti Adani, chairperson, Adani Foundation, said the ACE will be a major effort to provide accessible and affordable eye care to those in need.

Before this, the chairman of the Adani group and Priti Adani reached Gayatri Shaktipeeth in the area and performed puja there.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani wrote, "Adani Akhand Jyoti Trust will continue to work tirelessly with full dedication, sensitivity, and commitment. For these sacred endeavours of service and humanity, we have committed to providing support exceeding 700 crore rupees in the coming years. Bihar has always been the land that imparts new consciousness to the nation. "

"This noble campaign is an effort to bring new light to the country through the same spirit of service, values, and dedication. Heartfelt thanks to the people of Bihar for their love and blessings," he said.

"Today, upon arriving at the sacred land of Bihar in Mastichak, my heart filled with pride, emotions, and deep affection. Reaching the Gayatri Shaktipeeth, I experienced a distinct energy and spiritual inspiration," he added.

"Restoring the light in someone's eyes is not merely treatment... It is the sacred act of bringing back hope, self-confidence, and dignity to their life," Gautam Adani wrote on X.

"The way the Gayatri family, Akhand Jyoti, and the revered Mrityunjay Ji are giving society a new direction through their spirit of service has deeply touched me," the Adani group chairman said.

"For their extraordinary work, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes. For us, 'Seva Hi Sadhana Hai' is not just a slogan, but an inspiration to transform compassion into action," he wrote.

"The Akhand Jyoti Foundation is also bringing this idea to life through social service. In the same spirit, we are joining hands with Adani Foundation and Akhand Jyoti Hospital to launch the ACE, which will be a major effort to provide accessible and affordable eye care to those in need," he said.

"At the same time, through ATOM - Adani Training Centre for Ophthalmic Medicine, we will prepare a new generation of eye specialists and women healthcare workers. We have resolved to carry this flame of service, begun from this sacred land of Bihar, to every needy person across the country in the coming years," Gautam Adani said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)