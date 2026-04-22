Gautam Adani To Lead Groundbreaking Ceremony For Vision Care Initiative In Bihar

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, will lead a groundbreaking ceremony in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday and unveil plans for a major vision care and skilling ecosystem that will cater to underserved regions across northern and central India.

Organised jointly by the Adani Foundation and the Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital, the event is expected to mark a major expansion in affordable rural healthcare infrastructure while reinforcing Bihar's growing importance in the Adani Group's long-term development vision.

Once completed, the expanded ecosystem in Saran's Mastichak village is expected to create one of the world's largest rural vision care networks, strengthening affordable treatment, outreach, skilling capacity and last-mile access.

Gautam Adani's visit is expected to draw attention across business, healthcare and public policy circles, reflecting Bihar's growing importance in the Adani Group's expanding footprint across infrastructure, energy, logistics, cement, city gas distribution and community development initiatives.

The programme's inspiration comes from Gautam Adani's philosophy of "Seva Hi Saadhna Hai" (service is the highest form of worship), reflecting his belief that service remains central to nation-building and social transformation.

This philosophy has increasingly shaped the Group's outreach initiatives across India.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)