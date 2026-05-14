Children In Bihar Seen Playing With Endangered Gangetic Dolphin, Video Sparks Outrage

A disturbing video from Chapra in Bihar has gone viral, showing children playing with a live Gangetic dolphin after the animal reportedly became stranded near a riverbank. The incident has triggered widespread outrage and renewed concerns about the protection of the endangered species.

The footage, widely circulated on Instagram and other social media platforms, shows several children handling the dolphin in shallow water while the animal appears visibly distressed. Conservationists and wildlife experts have raised alarm over the incident, warning that such treatment can seriously harm the fragile aquatic mammal.

The animal seen in the video is a Gangetic dolphin, also known as the Ganges River dolphin, India's national aquatic animal. The species is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is protected under Indian wildlife conservation laws.

According to wildlife experts, the dolphin appeared to be struggling for breath after becoming trapped in shallow water near the riverbank. The children in the video were seen touching and playing with the animal, seemingly unaware of the danger posed to the distressed creature.

Experts note that Gangetic dolphins have highly sensitive skin and are extremely vulnerable outside their natural habitat. Even brief exposure to shallow water or excessive human handling can lead to severe injuries, stress, or death.

The viral clip has sparked criticism over the lack of public awareness regarding endangered wildlife and river ecosystem conservation. With only an estimated 2,500 to 5,000 Gangetic dolphins remaining in the wild, conservationists warn that incidents like these pose a serious threat to the survival of the species.

One user wrote, "Parents and elders need to educate kids about animal abuse. This is heartbreaking. The dolphin is gasping for air and water. Too sad."

Another commented, "Compassion is one of the most important values a child can learn, yet many children grow up being taught that emotions are a weakness. In our society, being insensitive is often accepted, while being kind, emotional, or empathetic is wrongly seen as “weak.” This becomes even more visible with boys."

A third said, "No no no it's not acceptable, it's sort of cruelty very sad."