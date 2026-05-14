Adani Airports Signs Deal With IHG To Develop 5 Hotels In Key Indian Cities

Adani Airport Holdings on Thursday announced signing a deal with hospitality firm IHG Hotels & Resorts for developing five hotels across key airport-linked and high-growth urban destinations, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The agreement will add close to 1,500 keys across multiple brands and locations, in line with IHG's growth plans for India, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) said.

AAHL said it is also in advanced discussions with IHG to further deepen and expand this partnership.

The pact also marks IHG's luxury lifestyle boutique brand, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants' debut in the domestic market.

The development aligns with rising travel demand and the rapid expansion of India's aviation, tourism and airport-led urban infrastructure sectors, AAHL said.

These five hotels will be developed across Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), strengthening hospitality infrastructure around major aviation and urban growth corridors, the company said.

AAHL currently operates Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangalore and Thiruvannathapuram airports.

"As the Adani Group expands its presence across hospitality and airport-led urban infrastructure, our vision is to create world-class destinations that seamlessly integrate travel, stay and urban experiences around India's rapidly growing aviation ecosystem," said Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

The portfolio includes a Kimpton hotel in Jaipur as well as Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express hotels within upcoming hospitality -led mixed-use developments as part of the Adani Airport cities.

"We are building this platform in partnership with leading international hotel brands that bring global standards, operational excellence and scale. Our collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts, and the development of five hotels across key gateway destinations, marks an important step in strengthening high-quality hospitality infrastructure aligned with India's long-term travel and economic growth," he added.

Known globally for its design-led hotels, chef-driven dining experiences and boutique luxury positioning, Kimpton's entry reflects the growing demand for premium lifestyle hospitality experiences in India.

The announcement comes amid strong growth across India's aviation and tourism sectors, with airport-led developments increasingly emerging as major hospitality and commercial hubs driven by rising passenger traffic, domestic tourism and business travel demand, AAHL said.

"The partnership with Adani Airport Holdings reflects the scale of opportunity we continue to see in India's hospitality sector, particularly across gateway cities and airport-led developments that are witnessing strong demand from business, leisure and transit travellers alike," said Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

With a mix of luxury, premium, and essential brands, this portfolio allows IHG to meaningfully strengthen its presence in high-growth markets nationwide, he said.

IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 52 hotels across six brands in India and has a pipeline of 98 additional hotels expected to open over the next three to five years.

AAHL said it is reimagining airports as integrated urban ecosystems that combine aviation with hospitality, retail, commercial and social infrastructure.

Through its airport city developments spanning approximately 663 acres across key cities, the company is building mixed-use destinations designed to enhance travel experiences while driving long-term economic and urban growth, it said.

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