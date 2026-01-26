Indian Railways Fixes First AC Safety Flaw After Social Media Post Highlights Risky Coach Gate Design

A social media post has drawn attention to a safety concern in a First AC coach, raising questions about coach design and passenger safety. The issue highlighted involves the placement of a coach gate that could potentially lead to a passenger falling outside the coach if opened. The issue was brought to light by a social media user who shared a video online, highlighting the situation.

According to the user, the coach gate being directly in front of the main bogie gate could create a dangerous situation. The user wrote, "This is the first time I am seeing a door in First AC that leads straight to the gates of hell."

The post also stated that if someone opens the coach gate without knowing what lies ahead, they could fall straight out of the coach. The user highlighted this design flaw and the potential danger associated with it.

we have finalized the design to resolve the issue, and corrective action is being taken with immediate effect—for both future coaches and existing ones. https://t.co/EZGxu3LNxn — RCF Kapurthala (@KapurthalaRcf) January 24, 2026

Responding to this, RCF Kapurthala acknowledged the concern and stated that immediate action is being taken. In their statement, RCF Kapurthala stated, "We have finalised the design to resolve the issue, and corrective action is being taken with immediate effect for both future coaches and existing ones."

This response clarifies that the issue has been reviewed and necessary steps have been taken to correct it.