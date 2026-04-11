Woman Fired By Company Asked To Come Back And Train Her Replacements: 'Feels Humiliating'

A woman has shared her 'humbling' experience of being fired from a company, only to be asked back to train the very people hired to replace her. In a now-viral social media post, the woman detailed her initial stint with the company, where she was treated as 'invisible', despite giving her 100 per cent. She sought the internet's help to navigate the situation as she was presented with the 'humiliating' request to help the new hires meant to replace her.

"Last year, I was working at a company and genuinely giving my 100%. I stayed for a few months and did my job well, but from the beginning, something felt off. For example, every new person would usually be introduced in the team channels, but I was never posted or properly introduced. It might sound small, but it made me feel kind of invisible from the start," the woman said in a Reddit post.

"Also, people in the same role as me were included in meetings that I wasn't invited to. Sometimes colleagues would even ask why I wasn't there, which was honestly uncomfortable and a bit humiliating."

After some time, the company abruptly terminated the woman's employment, informing her that her services were no longer needed. The woman said she accepted the rejection calmly, but later found out that two people were hired for the same role, which shocked her.

"What made it even more confusing is that a few months later, they contacted me again and asked me to come back temporarily because they needed help," the woman highlighted, adding that she accepted the role as she wanted continuity on her CV.

"Now I'm back, and it's a really strange position to be in. I'm supporting people who were hired after me, and they're the ones assigning me daily tasks and telling me what to do," she said.

"I'm not emotionally attached to the job anymore, and I just want to move forward and find the role I actually want. But I can't lie the whole situation does feel a bit humiliating when I really think about it. It's also kind of humbling in a weird way."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users highlighted that she should have stood up for herself in front of the management and returned on her own terms.

"When they asked you to come back and train your replacements, you probably should have started charging consulting fees. $200/hr, here we go," said one user while another added: "Any chance you're by nature a people pleaser who offers little pushback? I've unfortunately been part of environments where such is regarded as weakness and pounced upon immediately."

A third commented: "If anything, train on the very minimum so they're still screwed for getting rid of you. To the victor go the spoils. But obviously, you've allowed them to treat you like this all this time without standing up and saying anything."

A fourth said: "In the nicest way possible, you need to grow a backbone and advocate for yourself. Being left out of team channels is one thing, fine, maybe an accident. But being left out of meetings and sharply criticised is a pattern."