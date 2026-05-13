'Fired Because I Refused To Lower Salary': Techie Sues Company After Unjust Termination

A techie working in Italy has caught social media's attention after revealing they were unjustly fired for refusing a pay cut. In a now-viral post titled, 'I got fired because I refused to lower my salary', the employee alleged that after rejecting management's request to reduce their pay, they were terminated just weeks later under the guise of "bad performance".

"I was working at this IT consulting company in Milan for like 4 months as a developer, salary was -3.5k/month, and that's what we agreed and signed for," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"Then one day my manager calls me saying the company was "reviewing costs" and asked me if I was open to reducing my salary."

After saying no to the proposal, every small issue became a problem as the manager hurled random criticism and wrote passive-aggressive messages, the techie alleged.

"Then, a few weeks later, they fired me for "bad performance". Crazy part is that before the salary discussion, nobody ever complained about my work," they added.

The developer filed a lawsuit, describing the incident as suspicious and expressing concerns about being scammed by the company.

"If any of you is in a lawsuit with a previous employer, please let me know what happened and what you did because I don't really know how to move," they said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Documentation Is Key'

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the techie to keep proper documentation, which would help their case during the litigation process.

"That does sound like it violates a whole bunch of labour laws, yes. When it comes to lawsuits, leave it to the professionals. Your lawyer will tell you what to do," said one user, while another added: "In the US, they just call this being "managed out" and there's basically nothing we can do."

A third commented: "Documentation is key here. Everything in writing is gold and you should write everything chronologically down, including how it made you feel, if you feel pressured, if you felt scared, if you couldn't sleep at night because of it and so on."

A fourth said: "This happened to me back in 2008 during the financial crisis. I was in a public sector job, and I agreed to a 10 per cent pay cut. I wasn't in the union, but the union had agreed to it, and I went along with it. In return, we were promised there would be no redundancies, so I felt it was a fair trade."