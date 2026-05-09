Delivery Driver Sells Rs 20,000 Parcel, Demands Rs 2,000 To Return It To Customer

A businessman has accused a delivery driver of extortion after the latter allegedly demanded Rs 2,000 to return a parcel, claiming he had sold it to someone else. In a now-viral X (formerly Twitter) post, social media user Yusuf Unjhawala detailed the incident, noting he had booked Uber to deliver the package with an invoice value of approximately Rs 20,000.

The delivery, however, went awry, turning into a disturbing experience for the businessman, who subsequently shared screenshots of his conversation with the driver.

"The driver "failed" the booking and said he sold the materiel to someone else for Rs 2,000. Then demanded we pay him that amount to return the material. Screenshot of booking and his WhatsApp chat with my staff is attached," wrote Unjhawala.

The driver named Viraj took the delivery on his Suzuki Access 125 bike and later told Unjhawala that he would return the parcel 'tomorrow', after being pressured.

Check The Viral Post Here:

My staff booked @Uber @Uber_India for material delivery. Invoice value ₹19,411.



The driver "failed" the booking and said he sold the materiel to someone else for ₹2,000. Then demanded we pay him that amount to return the material. Screenshot of booking and his WhatsApp chat pic.twitter.com/FrZpfiTxI6 — Yusuf Unjhawala (@YusufDFI) May 8, 2026

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As the post gained traction, social media tagged Uber and demanded action, while others urged Unjhawala to take the matter to the police.

"At this point it is a police issue, since this is clearly theft," said one user, while another added: "This is insane. 19k worth of material sold for 2. Same as brokers giving wrong calls then vanishing."

A third commented: "Uber will say they're just a platform and we support only Rs 5000 worth of goods transported via Uber. Pay him Rs 2000 and beat the shit out of him the next day on delivery."

While Uber did not provide any help, Unjhawala, in a follow-up post, detailed that he had managed to secure the delivery after seeking the help of the police.

"Update: We have secured the material after more than 28 hours. But @Uber @Uber_India has not managed to do anything, apart from sending a DM to me," he said.

Unjhawala explained that while a police call helped recover the shipment, the ordeal caused significant financial loss and harassment. He noted that the delay was especially damaging because the customer needed the material urgently, a demand he ultimately couldn't meet.