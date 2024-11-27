"Stinky Surprise": Uber Eats Driver In US Discovers Large Bag Of Marijuana In Burrito Delivery

An Uber Eats driver noticed an unusual smell coming from a burrito they were tasked with delivering, prompting them to contact the police in a New Jersey town.

Washington Township, Gloucester County police shared the details of the incident in a November 24, 2024, Instagram post, complete with emojis:

"An Uber Eats driver picked up a 'burrito meal' in Lindenwold NJ but noticed a strong smell of marijuana wafting from the bag while driving to Glassboro. Concerned, they pulled over in Washington Township and called us to check it out."

A police officer then "unwrapped the foil surprise and found over an ounce of raw marijuana, a bottle of water and a box of soup - instead of rice and beans. This wasn't the kind of wrap anyone ordered," police said.

See the post here:

In the post, the police asked for anyone with knowledge of the "extra greens" to give them a call.

"If you know anything about this high-flying delivery, call our Detective Bureau at 856-589-0330," police wrote.

