On Camera, Uber Eats Delivery Agent Urinates In Sydney Apartment Lift, Fired

An on-duty Uber Eats driver has been fired for allegedly urinating in an apartment lift in Australia's Sydney. The incident at Northview Apartments in Artarmon occurred on March 10 afternoon and was caught on camera.

A video of him peeing in the lift has now gone viral on X.

The clip begins with the delivery agent entering the lift and pressing the button for level 10 to reach the customer's floor.

With his back facing the camera, the driver, holding a parcel in his right hand, appears to unzip his pants with the left and moves to the front corner of the lift.

He then allegedly pees on the front doors of the lift, leaving a wet patch near the entrance when he walks out.

Uber eats delivery person taking a piss in the elevator while delivering food to customer???????? pic.twitter.com/3B1NPouUj6 — Kayke (@Kayke777) March 25, 2025

An Uber Eats spokesperson said they "strongly condemned this kind of behaviour, which has no place on the Uber platform."

Residents said they were disgusted by the incident and had the lift sanitised, but a smell remained there.

A resident told a media channel that despite a deep clean, the elevator still smelt and required thousands of dollars in repairs.

It is a major breach of food handling requirements, he said.

Another resident described the incident as "disgusting and completely unacceptable".

The driver's account has been deactivated and he will no longer be able to work with Uber Eats, according to latest reports.

NSW Police confirmed that an investigation had been launched and urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.