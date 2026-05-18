"Huge Difference": NRI Woman Compares Corporate Work Culture In India And US, Internet Reacts

An NRI woman based in the US shared a post on social media about key differences between corporate work culture in India and America, sparking debate. Sarika Yadav, who goes by @sarika_in_america on Instagram, said American workplaces offer a level of autonomy for personal tasks that she did not experience in India. In the video, Yadav explained how common it is in the US for employees to block time for school drop-offs, pick-ups or doctor's appointments. "Guys, there is a lot of difference between the corporate work culture of India and America. And the main thing that I feel, you know, is flexibility," she said.

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"Here in America, people go every day to drop and pick up their kids from school and they block their office calendars. And at that time, no one else schedules a meeting because they are busy at that time. And even if someone does schedule a meeting, they first ask you, 'Hey, your calendar looks busy.'"

She added that the SOP is the same for medical appointments or personal errands, as employees can "simply block their calendars and do not have to explain themselves to their managers".

But, according to her, the case is different in India.

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The video gained significant traction with over 195,000 views and more than 6,500 likes. Yadav's reel resonated with many Indians working abroad and triggered discussion among professionals in India. Some agreed that Indian workplaces often expect detailed explanations for time off, while others argued that India's social office culture builds stronger bonds.

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"Very true. I'm working for a foreign client, and I've observed this culture there. Work-life balance is considered important there," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I think sab country ke work culture thode different hote hai," another user wrote in Hindi, which means, work culture is different in every country.

"That's why, even after being educated, many people in India are still doing labour jobs today in corporate companies, where you can't even take a sick leave unless you're hospitalized. And those who don't like this kind of labour work and have some self-respect try to start something of their own," a third user noted.