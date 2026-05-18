Qantas Flight To Texas Diverted After Passenger Allegedly 'Bites' Crew Member Mid-Air

A Qantas flight from Melbourne to Dallas was forced to divert to Tahiti on Friday after an allegedly intoxicated passenger bit a flight attendant and became violent mid-air, 9News reported. Qantas Flight QF21 departed Melbourne on May 15 bound for Dallas-Fort Worth. About 7 hours into the 18-hour journey, the aircraft was diverted to Fa'a'a International Airport in Papeete, where local police removed the passenger. He was also banned from the airline. Wild footage uploaded to Instagram by comedian Mike Goldstein, who was on board, shows the man stumbling out of the toilet still doing up his belt and arguing with cabin crew. The passenger, who appeared drunk, swore at staff and other travellers and claimed he was "just about to walk out for a cigarette."

"Put that wrist lock off me again, there are problems," the man can be heard saying in the video. When the crew told him to behave, he responded: "Bro, I was just about to walk out for a ciggie."

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Throughout the clip, the man stumbles back onto the toilet door and asks a flight attendant if he had "smoked weed". Crew members repeatedly warned him to calm down, telling him, "There are kids around everywhere, and you're acting immature."

He became even more aggressive when the staff told him that they might restrain him. Several passengers also got up to help the crew control him.

The footage later shows Tahitian police coming on board, with the man face down on the aisle floor being restrained. The video does not show the alleged biting.

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According to reports and an ACARS message to the cockpit, the passenger allegedly bit a flight attendant during attempts to restrain him. However, this was not confirmed by the airline and authorities.

"The safety of our customers and our crew is our number one priority," a Qantas spokesperson told 9News.com.au. "We have zero tolerance for disruptive or threatening behaviour on our flights."

After refuelling, the plane resumed its journey and landed in Dallas 3 hours and 23 minutes late. The aircraft then departed back for Melbourne less than 3 hours after arrival.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the passenger is not an Australian national.