'2,000 Applications, Zero Replies': Techie With 25 Years Of Experience Remains 'Unhireable'

A US techie has caught social media's attention after claiming he has been struggling to find a job despite sending over 2,000 applications. Andrew, a Wisconsin-based software engineer with 25 years of experience, said he was having a hard time believing that he was 'unhireable', but the constant disappointment of applying to jobs, only to not receive any response, was getting to him.

"I have a hard time believing that I am just unhireable. But I have an even harder time believing that my 25 years of experience is somehow negated by the format of my resume," Andrew wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

"But, after over 2,000 applications, I am not sure what else to think. And, out of the dozens of emails (perhaps over 100) to hiring managers with inquiries about what might be happening, I have received ZERO response."

Andrew claimed that based on the analysis of some popular Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), he was being 'punished' for running successful businesses for over a decade.

"Kind of at the end of my rope here. I have to start thinking about what retirement looks like, and I am just plain not hireable. Career change at this point doesn't seem likely," said Andrew.

"This is actually going to start affecting my way of life, my standard of living, not to mention the people that count on me to provide. Please don't take this as anything more than venting. I am not blaming anyone, and I am not looking for sympathy. I know a lot of you are experiencing a very similar situation."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Pivot Or Start Business'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users urged Andrew to pivot to a different field, such as consulting, while others advised him to start a business and become his own boss.

"Maybe a pivot from looking for a job to going into consulting and finding other ways to monetise your expertise and experience," said one user, while another added: "They want young, naive people to exploit long hours for low payment."

A third commented: "Maybe consider lines of work you can quickly pivot to like mortgage banking, stock brokerage or real estate? It's never too late to learn and earn a new way. And it'll ease the way to retirement."

A fourth said: "If you have sent 2000 resumes and got nothing maybe you should hire someone to coach you along, polish your resume and recruit for you."