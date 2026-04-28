UK Student Spends Over Rs 1 Crore On Degree, Fails To Land Job After 500 Applications

A 21-year-old graduate who finished at the top of his class has spoken out about the struggles facing young job seekers in Britain, saying "the system is broken" after applying for 500 positions without securing a single offer.

Khaled Sharif earned a degree in digital media technology from Kingston University, on the outskirts of London, spending approximately 100,000 Pounds (roughly $125,000 / Rs 1.04 crore) including tuition and living costs. Despite graduating with distinction in 2025, he has received fewer than 20 interview callbacks and remains unemployed, the New York Post reported.

Sharif, who was born in Egypt and raised in Qatar before moving to London at 18, had hoped the British capital would open doors for him professionally. Having expanded his job search into sales and other sectors he had no particular interest in, he told SWNS news agency that the graduate job market is "flooded" with applicants and that employers are increasingly reluctant to take on new staff.

"It does make me really upset. It's really stressful," he said. "I got top-of-my-class, but I can't find anything. If people got a lower grade, how hard would it be for them?"

He also believes that his international background may be working against him. As reported by the New York Post, Sharif suspects that recruiters see his Qatari schooling history and assume he requires visa sponsorship, despite holding full UK residency through his mother, which legally permits him to work without restriction.

AI And COVID Blamed

Sharif pointed to the lasting economic effects of the pandemic and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence as key reasons why companies are cutting back on graduate hiring.

"Because of COVID and now AI, companies don't want to hire. They're looking to save money," he said.

He noted that while a supermarket job would be easy to secure, he wishes to make use of the degree he worked and paid dearly for.

Turning Adversity Into Opportunity

In the absence of full-time employment, Sharif has continued working as a freelance videographer and photographer. He has also launched his own clothing brand, Zoque, meaning "my style" in Arabic, blending his interests in fashion and photography.

Reflecting on his education, he admitted candidly that much of what he knows professionally came not from university lectures but from real-world experience, volunteering and self-teaching through YouTube. The New York Post noted that Sharif now questions whether his choice of degree was the right one, though he believes the overall system needs urgent reform.

"More opportunities have to be made," he said.

US College Costs For Context

For American students, the cost of a four-year degree varies considerably. A public college for in-state students typically costs between $80,000 to $120,000 (Rs 66.5 lakh to Rs 99.7 lakh), while out-of-state students pay approximately $170,000 to $200,000 (Rs 1.41 crore to Rs 1.66 crore). Private college fees can range from $180,000 to $260,000 (Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 2.16 crore) and beyond.