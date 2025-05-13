"Don't Come": Indian Woman Warns Students About Pursuing Master's In UK

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A London-based Indian professional warns against UK master's degrees. Janhavi Jain reports nearly 90% of her classmates returned jobless. She advises potential students to reconsider due to tough job market.

A London-based Indian professional has issued a stark warning to international students considering a master's degree in the UK, saying most return home jobless due to a tough job market and tightening immigration norms.

In a post shared on X, Janhavi Jain, a marketing professional who moved to the UK for her postgraduate studies after completing her bachelor's in India, revealed that nearly 90% of her batchmates were forced to return to their home countries after failing to secure employment.

"There are no jobs," she wrote. "I have tons of people text me about coming to the UK for masters - I will tell you to not come. 90% of my batch had to go back because there are no jobs. Unless you have money to throw, don't consider it."

While she managed to land a job herself, she described her experience as an exception rather than the norm.

Responding to comments suggesting the UK has always catered more to wealthy international students than to serious professionals, she disagreed. "It was never this bad," she said, adding that earlier, around 60-70% of international students were able to secure jobs after graduation.

Her post has drawn attention to the growing challenges faced by international students in the UK, especially as visa policies tighten and companies scale back on sponsoring work permits.

A user wrote, "Pursuing a master's degree in the EU and building a life there feels quite different today. Rising living costs, limited job opportunities, and tough competition present more challenges than before. There was once a time when moving to the UK felt like a step towards a brighter future. Many of my friends from the EU and UK are facing difficulties, and some have even returned to India. Some are just getting by, grateful for the better support system than they might have in India. I notice that many of my female friends are hesitant to return, which makes a lot of sense!"

"Appreciate the honesty- sounds like it's worth weighing the risks seriously before jumping in," another user commented on X.

"100% my friend said the same most in her batch failed to secure a job and had to return back," the third user wrote.