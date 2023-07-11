Inflation Weighs On Economy As Unemployment Goes Up In UK

Unemployment rate increased from 3.8 percent in the three months.

UK unemployment rose back to four percent in the three months to the end of May, official data showed Tuesday, as the economy struggles with stubbornly-high inflation.

The unemployment rate increased from 3.8 percent in the three months to the end of April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

The rate was back at four percent for the first time since the start of 2022. Analysts' consensus had been for unemployment to remain at 3.8 percent.

