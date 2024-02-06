UK Man Gets Degree At Age 95 And Is Now Considering Another Course

He is now contemplating starting a part-time doctorate

Dr David Marjot, 95, has become Kingston University's oldest graduate and is considering another course. The retired psychiatrist graduated with an MA in Modern European Philosophy.

Dr Marjot, who lives in Surrey, completed his latest studies 72 years after he originally qualified as a doctor. The changes in the psychiatry industry in the UK over the years made him decide to go back into education to understand more about philosophy and how it could be applied in the modern profession.

"I knew I was limited on time, so when I saw an advert for the course in The Times Literary Supplement for a course that was local to me, I decided to apply," he told Kingston University. "The staff and students at Kingston University were so accommodating to me, it has been a wonderful course and the teaching was excellent, so it's been an honour to do this degree and be a part of such a fantastic university"

Accompanied by his son and son-in-law on his graduation day Dr Marjot received a huge standing ovation from his peers and the audience as he crossed the stage and was awarded his degree by Kingston University Provost Professor Helen Laville.

Dr Marjot advised those thinking of re-entering education after decades away. "It is a bit of a gamble, but the main thing is if you're interested then go for it," he said. "It was hard work, my memory is not quite what it used to be but I was lucky to have world-class teachers and it was a very positive experience. I think it is important always to keep challenging yourself even as you get older."

After 65 years of marriage Dr Marjot's wife sadly passed away some years before the COVID pandemic and the MA course was important for him to keep his mind occupied during this time, the university said in a release.

At 95 Dr Marjot is now one of the UK's oldest-ever graduates with 96-year-old Archie White the current record holder after he graduated from the University of Brighton in 2021.

He is now contemplating starting a part-time doctorate which he would finish at the age of 102!



