'Didn't Know I Had A Boyfriend': Apoorva Mukhija Reveals Parents Saw Her Viral Kissing Video With DJ Amin Jaz

Apoorva Mukhija has spoken for the first time about the viral kissing video involving Amin Jaz. The content creator revealed that she was caught completely off guard when the private clip surfaced online months after it was recorded. The Rebel Kid recalled finding out about the video while travelling abroad and said the sudden flood of messages left her struggling to process what was happening.

In her latest vlog, Apoorva explained that the video was recorded at a private party around a year ago. She said neither she nor Amin was aware that someone was filming them at the time.

“One of my videos from a year ago has gotten leaked. So this video was like a private moment between me and another guy. And we did not know that we were being recorded. This was at a private party," she said.

According to Apoorva, the clip resurfaced while she was travelling from Turkey to New York. She had a stopover in London when people began sending her messages asking if she had seen the video.

“Aur ye video bohot purani hai. 1 saal purani hai aur ab aayi hai baahar (And this video is very old. It's about a year old and has surfaced now)," she said.

By the time she reached London's Heathrow Airport, her phone had been flooded with messages about the clip. Apoorva said the situation became even harder when she realised that her parents had also come across the video.

Apoorva said her parents were unaware of her relationship at the time and had never seen the video before it circulated online.

“This is the first time my parents saw that video. They did not know I had a boyfriend. They had no clue," she said.

She admitted that the combination of the sudden leak and her parents finding out this way left her unable to cope with the situation. “So I have lost my mind," Apoorva said.

The creator also remembered the moment she broke down at Heathrow. Despite being surrounded by a large crowd at the airport, she said she ended up sitting on the floor and crying.

“I remember I sat at the Heathrow airport, and there were, I think, a million people at that airport. Aur main bas neeche baithke roye jaa rahi hu, roye jaa rahi hu (And I just sat there and kept crying and crying)," she recalled.

For the unversed, here is the video in question:

Apoorva and Amin have often sparked dating rumours because of their social media appearances and their equation. However, neither has publicly confirmed that they are in a relationship. Apoorva had also appeared on Amin's podcast, Untriggered with AminJaz, before moving to New York to pursue an MBA.

Amin is known for hosting the podcast, which features conversations around relationships, internet culture, pop culture and personal experiences. He is also associated with the electronic music scene as a DJ.

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