Censor Board Issues Advisory For Film Certification, Says Only Complete Versions Will Be Accepted

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued a fresh advisory asking filmmakers and production houses to submit only complete and final versions of films for certification. In an advisory dated October 26, 2026, the board also clarified that announced release dates will not be considered grounds for expedited certification and warned producers against treating film titles as final before receiving certification.

The advisory, issued under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, lays down five key instructions for applicants seeking certification for films and other content.

According to the first directive, films submitted for examination must be in their complete and final form in all respects. This includes final graphics, titles, credits, subtitles, disclaimers, censor certificate slates, background score, music and sound mix. Any accessibility features required for theatrical exhibition, such as closed captions, subtitles for the hearing-impaired and audio descriptions, must also be included wherever applicable.

The CBFC further stated that only the version of a film duly certified by the board can be exhibited in theatres.

CBFC Says Film Titles Are Not Final Until Certification

In another key directive, the board clarified that film titles mentioned by producers or applicants in their certification applications, including titles of trailers, teasers and promotional material, should not be treated as final merely because an application has been submitted or registered.

The advisory stated that titles remain subject to scrutiny, review and modification by the Examining or Revising Committee under Section 5B(1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and Rule 25 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.

Producers and applicants have been advised against publicising or committing to a film title as final before certification.

No Incomplete Prints Or Work-In-Progress Submissions

The board has also cautioned filmmakers against submitting incomplete or work-in-progress prints. Applications containing temporary or placeholder graphics, scratch or temporary scores, or missing accessibility elements may be considered non-compliant.

Such submissions could result in delays, the return of applications or even their rejection.

The CBFC clarified that an application will be considered complete only after all required documents have been submitted and the prescribed formalities have been fulfilled. The date on which an application is approved as complete will be treated as its date of receipt, and the application will be queued for examination accordingly.

Release Dates Will Not Ensure Faster Certification

Addressing concerns around certification timelines, the CBFC stated that a film's proposed or announced release date, including the launch date of its trailer or teaser, will not be taken into consideration while processing certification applications.

The board emphasised that certification will follow the prescribed procedures and timelines, irrespective of release dates announced by producers.

It further noted that examination, review and certification, including any revisions, cuts or modifications directed by the Examining or Revising Committee, require adequate time. Applicants should not expect the board to shorten statutory or procedural timelines because of self-imposed release schedules.

CBFC Advises Producers To Plan Certification In Advance

As its final directive, the board has advised all producers and applicants to submit certification applications sufficiently in advance of their intended release dates. They have been asked to factor in the time required for examination, committee review and compliance with any directions issued by the board.

The advisory, signed by CBFC Chief Executive Officer Rajendra Singh, concluded by urging applicants to cooperate with the board and strictly comply with the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, and other applicable guidelines.

The board said that such compliance would help ensure the smooth discharge of its statutory functions and facilitate an efficient and timely certification process.