'Protecting Children Does Not Mean Sanitising Cinema For Adults': Ricky Kej To NDTV On New Censor Board Role

The government has reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with 18 members for a three-year term, bringing a new composition to the body at a time when film certification has repeatedly become a flashpoint for filmmakers and audiences.

The reconstitution comes at a significant time for the film industry. The CBFC has faced scrutiny over certification decisions, cuts and delays surrounding several high-profile films.

The new 18-member board includes actors Manoj Joshi, Suniel Shetty, Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi and Prosenjit Chatterjee, filmmaker Priyadarshan and musician Ricky Kej, among others.

Kej, who comes to the board from the world of music, in an exclusive interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, said he was "extremely honoured" by the appointment and sees it as a responsibility.

'I Was Pleasantly Surprised'

Recalling his reaction to the news, Ricky Kej said, "So, first of all, I'm extremely honoured to be a part of the CBFC board. My first reaction was that I was very pleasantly surprised and absolutely honoured to be a part of the board, especially given the other members of the board are people whom I've admired for a very long time. I take this with a lot of responsibility and a lot of duty."

On Bringing A Different Perspective To CBFC

Kej, a composer and multi-Grammy Award winner, said his experience with music gives him a different way of looking at cinema. He believes that his background allows him to assess films through rhythm, pacing and emotional nuance.

"And I always believe that cinema is 50% visual and 50% sound. So as a composer, I experienced films through rhythm, through pacing, through emotional nuance and atmospheric storytelling," he said.

He added that not being a director or producer could offer him an "unbiased, nonpartisan vantage point" while evaluating films.

"So not being a director or producer actually gives me an unbiased, nonpartisan vantage point because I don't bring industry rivalries or insider biases to the screening room," Kej said.

He also pointed to his international experience, saying it has helped him understand how Indian storytelling connects with audiences across cultures.

"And also having worked internationally across so many cultures, diverse cultures as a multi-Grammy award winner, I understand how Indian storytelling communicates with global audiences. I bring, at least I believe that I bring a modern international sensibility that evaluates content based on artistic merit and global benchmarks rather than just outdated tropes," he added.

On CBFC Criticism And Film Cuts

The CBFC has faced criticism in recent months over certification decisions and cuts in films such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Obsession. One of the most prominent recent examples of the challenges around certification is Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj, earlier titled Punjab 95.

The film spent nearly three years caught in the certification process after being submitted to the CBFC in 2022. Its makers had alleged that the board sought 127 cuts.

When the film eventually appeared on ZEE5 in July under the new title Satluj, it was released without cuts. However, within 48 hours, it was removed from the platform in India.

Kej said his own relationship with cinema goes beyond his work as a musician. He described himself as an "ardent student" and "absolute fanatic" of the medium.

"So for me, I believe that I'm not just an observer of cinema, not just a musician who makes music for cinema, but I'm also an ardent student and an absolute fanatic of the medium," he said.

Kej said he watches at least three films a month in theatres, including both single screens and multiplexes, to remain connected with the theatrical experience.

"So I personally catch at least a minimum of three films a month, many times much more, but at least three films a month in single screens and multiplexes, and that keeps me grounded in the authentic theatrical experience," he said.

He also referred to his reputation for having extensive knowledge of cinema.

"And of course, a lot of people call me the Wikipedia of films. That's because of my deep knowledge of global film movements, of directors, of film history, and that knowledge ensures that I view censorship through a lens of artistic reverence, and that is first and foremost," he said.

'I Care Very Deeply About The Impact On Young Minds'

Kej said that one of his priorities on the board would be ensuring that age-based classifications are applied accurately.

"Now, of course, as you correctly mentioned that there are age-based classifications and my priority, at least my personal priority on the board, will be to ensure that these classifications are applied accurately so that parents are empowered to make informed choices and hopefully, you know, we lessen the need to actually edit or cut content meant for mature audiences," he said.

Kej also highlighted his work with children and his association with international organisations. He said his work as a composer for children, as well as his role as a UNICEF celebrity supporter and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, has made him particularly conscious of the impact of content on young audiences.

"Also, I would like to say that since I actively compose music for children and I serve as a UNICEF celebrity supporter and a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador with a global role, I care very deeply about the impact on young minds," he said.

At the same time, Kej drew a distinction between protecting children and restricting content created for adults.

"And however, I do acknowledge that protecting children does not mean sanitising cinema for adults," he concluded.

