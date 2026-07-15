Centre Plans To Bring OTT Under Censor Purview: Sources Amid 'Satluj' Row

In a fresh push to regulate OTT content, the government is considering bringing it under the purview of the censor board, sources have said, a week after the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Satluj' movie was pulled down from ZEE5.

The government, they claimed, is deliberating on making censor board certification mandatory to release films and similar content on the over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

The centre may also amend the Information Technology (IT) Rules to bring such changes, sources added.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), often referred to as the censor board, is the nodal body for film certification in the nation. Its approval is mandatory for releasing movies in the theatres. OTT, however, remains outside its purview, allowing filmmakers and webseries makers to release their content on such on-demand platforms without any scrutiny.

Read: "Could Be Misused By Anti-India Forces": Sources On Why 'Satluj' Was Pulled Down

This freedom appears to have helped the makers of 'Satluj', a movie based on the struggle of an activist to unearth the alleged extrajudicial killings when militancy was at its peak in Punjab.

Originally titled 'Punjab 95', the filmmakers had alleged that the CBFC had sought 127 cuts in the movie. They eventually released the uncensored version on ZEE5 with a new title 'Satluj' on July 3.

But it did not remain long on the OTT. The movie was pulled down from ZEE5 after sources said the government ordered the removal of the uncertified film from the online platform.

Screening the movie without certification is legally impermissible, sources stressed, adding that the state government bears the responsibility for initiating criminal action for any such violation.

Read:"Satluj Sympathises With Terrorism": Lawyer Seeks FIR Against Diljit Dosanjh

They said that action is also being considered against ZEE5 for streaming the uncensored film on grounds of national security.

The government had long expressed concerns over OTT content and stressed the need for regulation.

Currently, OTT services adhere to self-regulation practices and display viewer age disclaimers to help audiences make informed decisions before watching any content.

However, L Murugan, a junior minister in the information ministry, had earlier said that there were complaints that the OTT platforms were not adhering to self-regulatory practices.