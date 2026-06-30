Alia Bhatt's <i>Alpha</i> Gets U/A Certificate From Censor Board, Stabbing Visuals Cut And Explicit Word Changed

Yash Raj Films' upcoming spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has officially received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its theatrical release.

According to the CBFC certificate dated June 29, 2026, the Hindi version of the film with English subtitles has been given a UA 16+ certificate. The film has an approved runtime of 140 minutes and 48 seconds (2 hours, 20 minutes, and 48 seconds).

As per the certification documents, the makers were asked to make several modifications before the film was cleared for release.

Among the key changes, the CBFC directed the team to redraft the disclaimer at the beginning of the film and add English subtitles for all songs.

The examining committee also sought changes to some of the film's violent sequences. The visuals at 25 minutes and 49 seconds were replaced with alternative shots, while a multiple stabbing sequence at 1 hour, 36 minutes and 41 seconds was toned down and substituted with alternate visuals.

In addition, the board instructed the makers to remove a foul word at 35 minutes and 53 seconds and modify another visual at 38 minutes and 12 seconds.

The CBFC also directed the filmmakers to insert an anti-alcohol static disclaimer wherever applicable and include all mandatory certification cards and end-scroll information in line with GSR-E Rule 22, 1983.

Apart from content-related changes, the production was asked to submit the film's dialogue script, provide a parental consent letter for the child artiste, and clarify the film's final running length.

Notably, the CBFC records show that no footage was deleted, with the required changes being carried out through modifications and replacement visuals instead. Following these alterations, the film was granted a UA 16+ certificate for theatrical release.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Alpha is one of the studio's most anticipated action movies and forms part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe.