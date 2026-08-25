Watch: Weightlifting Robot Loses Balance, Crashes Into Judges' Table At World Humanoid Robot Games

A wild video shows the moment a weightlifting robot lost its balance and crashed directly into the judges' panel during the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing. As per reports, the incident occurred on Monday during the weightlifting final at the second edition of the games. The machine was then taken away on a stretcher. The heavy-lifting segment of the games is apparently designed to test the balance, joint torque, and stability of the robots with heavy loads.

The second World Humanoid Robot Games includes 51 competitions and more than 2,000 robots from 16 countries.

Despite the dramatic mishap, a robot from the Beijing Humanoid-HUST team managed to secure the event's first gold medal after their machine successfully lifted a 16-kilogramme (35 lb) barbell overhead.

So far, the tournament has delivered an impressive engineering show, and also some chaotic entertainment.

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Watch the video here:

Robot Breaks Usain Bolt's Record

Recently, a Chinese humanoid robot broke the men's world record previously held by Jamaican sprinting great Usain Bolt. The machine ran 100 metres in just 9.39 seconds in a preliminary heat at the games on Saturday.

According to the news agency Reuters, Tiangong Ultra, developed by the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center, won its heat.

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The robot overtook smartphone maker Honor's Lightning near the finish after falling behind early in the race.

Lightning finished in 9.47 seconds, also faster than the 9.58-second record Bolt set at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin.

The results marked a sharp improvement from last year's inaugural games, when Tiangong Ultra won the 100 metres in 21.50 seconds.