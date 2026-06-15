My Eat, Pray, Love Trip To Unseen Bali

I look intently at the palm leaf placed on the table, ready to write my name on it in Aksara Bali, which is Bali's traditional script. Dating back to the 9th century, Aksara Bali is related to the island's Hindu culture; ancient palm-leaf manuscripts of religious texts are written in it. Linking the past to the present, this elaborate Indonesian script is still used at temple ceremonies. Children in local schools learn it too.

Now it is my turn to try my hand at it. My teacher, Ibu Atik, is a 4th-generation priestess. Aksara Bali consists of 47 letters, and Ibu Atik has already taught me how to read and write its vowels, consonants, and numbers. After practising writing them on paper, I am ready to carve my name and birth date on the palm leaf. It requires concentration and a steady amount of pressure. I find the session meditative and later retire to my one-bedroom premier ocean villa in Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay.

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Aksara Bali is taught at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay. Photo Credit: Author

I wake up to the vast expanse of Jimbaran Bay, and am soon joined by Ibu Atik, who is the resort's cultural ambassador. Dressed in traditional Bali clothes comprising a lace blouse, a sarong, and a waist sash, we head to the 9th-century Goa Gong Cave Temple. The Temple is also a natural archaeological site with stalactites and stalagmites.

The water dripping from the stalactites is considered sacred, and the temple priest uses this water to perform a blessing for me. He also gives me some of this water in my hand to wash my face; it is for purification and to accept the positive energy of Mother Earth.

Goa Gong Cave temple is also a natural archaeological site. Photo Credit: Author

During my time at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, at Taman Wantilan, I relish Asian and Western cuisine at open show kitchens. The 5-course degustation menu at Sundara is one of the best oceanside dining experiences. Jala serves delicious Buleleng cuisine that pays tribute to Bali's Northern coast.

I heartily savour Urab Pusuh Biu, which is a dish made with banana blossom, winged beans, coconut, peanuts, and fried shallots; Nasi Cacah, which is white rice, cassava, lemon grass, and salam leaves; and my special dessert made with black sticky rice, jackfruit, and coconut.

Buleleng cuisine that pays tribute to Bali's Northern coast. Photo Credit: Author

While Jimbaran Bay is about the Indian Ocean, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan is about the tropical forest. Located in the tranquillity of the Sayan Valley, on the banks of the Ayung River, the resort has a calming vibe. I wake up to bird calls from my one-bedroom villa, practice laughter yoga, eat breakfast at Ayung Terrace, gaze at coconut trees, and spend time by lotus ponds.

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And experience my first sacred nap. This is an 'air nap' where I get into an aerial silk hammock that is suspended from the ceiling. It creates a womb-like cocoon in which I will drift to sleep. I confess, I am sceptical about even relaxing, let alone falling asleep, as I slide into the comfortable hammock.

Surrounded by the nurturing energy of Mother Nature and the soothing voice of my teacher, who narrates Buddha's life story and sings a Balinese lullaby, I actually doze off in the first four minutes of the hour-long session. I wake up feeling refreshed and deeply rested.

It's the perfect way to end my trip in Bali.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author.