Indian Railways Approves Project To Improve Train Travel Between Chouk And Karjat

Indian Railways has approved a major railway project in Maharashtra to improve train travel between Chouk and Karjat. The railway section will be doubled at an estimated cost of Rs 497 Crore.

At present, adding more tracks will allow more trains to use the route and make movement smoother. The Chouk-Karjat section is part of the railway network connecting Raigad district with the Mumbai suburban region. The work comes under the railway projects plan to increase capacity through doubling, tripling, quadrupling, flyovers and bypasses.

Since the current stretch has only one track, adding another track will give trains more space to move and help reduce delays.

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According to the Ministry of Railways press release, the Chouk-Karjat section is an important part of the Panvel-Chouk-Karjat route, which is used by both passenger and goods trains.

Once the doubling work is completed, the section will be able to handle five additional passenger trains in each direction every day. The project will also increase the railway's ability to carry goods, with an expected additional capacity of 18.35 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA).

The new track will also help freight trains move more smoothly and spend less time waiting on the route.