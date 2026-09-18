Trader Cheated Of Rs 16 Lakh, Fraudster Exploited Amazon's Return Policy

A Mumbai-based seller was defrauded of Rs 16.28 lakh by an accused who exploited the online shopping platform Amazon's return policy. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Ghatkopar police station.

The 60-year-old complainant has been running his business on Amazon for the past five years. This fraud occurred through various orders between June 20, 2025, and August 13, 2026.

The accused ordered 62 expensive gadgets and, upon receiving delivery, submitted a fake return request to Amazon. They filled the boxes with junk instead of the original expensive items and obtained a full refund from the company.

These expensive products included Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3, DJI Osmo Action 6 Adventure Combo, Sony PS5 gaming kit, Ray-Ban Wayfarer glasses, Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards, and Titan watches.

Police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code for fraud and have begun an investigation. Police suspect the racket is operating from Nashik, Jalna, and Mumbai.