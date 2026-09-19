Iron Barricade From Metro Construction Site Falls On Mumbai Biker, He Dies

A 54-year-old man was killed in Mumbai after a heavy iron barricade that was being used for the ongoing metro construction work fell on him on Friday, officials said.

The victim, identified as Wasim Haidar Rizvi, was travelling when the approximately 6x8-foot iron barricade suddenly fell on his Honda Unicorn motorcycle. The incident happened on the LBS Road near the Rossary Biotech building.

Rizvi, a resident of Khadi Gaon in Ghatkopar West's Ashok Nagar, was a plumber by profession. He was immediately shifted to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

However, doctors at the hospital subsequently declared him dead.

A case has been registered by the Parksite Police, and further investigation into the circumstances of the accident is underway.

This is not the first time accidents at Mumbai's metro construction sites have claimed lives.

The incident comes months after a February 14 accident, when one person was killed and three others were injured when a concrete parapet segment fell onto vehicles at the construction side of Mumbai's Metro Line 4.

In April, another safety scare was reported near the same Mulund Metro construction stretch when a wooden plank reportedly fell onto a car.

However, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority claimed that the construction material had fallen from the viaduct, saying the incident was not corroborated at the site.