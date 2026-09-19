Pune Businessman Fakes Immigration Issue To Hide Trip With Woman From Wife

A Pune-based businessman faked an immigration issue to his wife after the woman he was going on an international trip with couldn't clear the immigration because of some issue with her passport, leading to the cancellation of the trip.

The 46-year-old told his wife that he was going to Kuala Lumpur for a business trip. Whereas, he was going on a trip with another woman.

During the immigration check at the Mumbai International Airport, officials found out that the woman was using an old passport that she had declared as lost.

With legal aspects looming due to this action by the immigration department, the man realised his wife, who had been told the trip was for business purposes, would now come to know that he was accompanied by a woman, the official said.

"After his woman friend was stopped by the immigration department, the businessman cancelled his journey, switched off his mobile phone, and went to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Central Railway's main station in south Mumbai, with her," the Sahar police station official said.

However, before leaving for the railway station he called his wife from a landline at the airport to inform her that he had to surrender his mobile phone due to an immigration issue, the official said.

After a brief WhatsApp video call the next day to his wife, where he reiterated his claim, the businessman's phone went unreachable. His wife then approached police, and a kidnapping FIR was registered based on her complaint.

Later that night, the man came to Sahar police station, which has jurisdiction over the international airport, after finding out about the FIR and confessed that he had made up the story about immigration issues.

"We will file a 'C Summary' closure report in court. It is a classification used when a case is registered under a genuine mistake of fact or found to be neither entirely true nor false within two weeks," the official explained.