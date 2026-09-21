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Mumbai Man Arrested With Rs 8.9 Crore Marijuana At Ahmedabad Airport

The passenger, who arrived from Bangkok, had concealed the banned substance among clothes in his checked-in baggage, officials said.

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Mumbai Man Arrested With Rs 8.9 Crore Marijuana At Ahmedabad Airport
The team recovered a green-coloured substance concealed in 14 airtight plastic packets
Ahmedabad:

A 41-year-old man was arrested for the alleged possession of hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 8.9 crore at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday, officials said.

The passenger, who arrived from Bangkok, had concealed the banned substance among clothes in his checked-in baggage, they said.

Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Ahmedabad Customs intercepted a passenger, Imran Sheikh, a resident of Mumbai, an official told PTI.

The team recovered a green-coloured substance concealed in 14 airtight plastic packets, which were hidden among clothes inside the luggage, and after preliminary testing, the contraband was found to be ganja (marijuana), he said.

The seized contraband was about 8.9 kg, worth Rs 8.9 crore, the official said, adding that the accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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