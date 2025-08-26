3 Jharkhand Women Arrested At Kerala Train Station With 24 Kgs Of Cannabis: Cops

Three women from Jharkhand were arrested with 24 kilograms of marijuana at Kollam railway station on Tuesday, police said.

The women aged between 19 and 23 years were caught when they got off from the Mysore-Kochuveli train at Kollam, it said.

The women got flustered on seeing the police officers who were present on the platform as part of their routine duties, it said.

The officers got suspicious and checked the women's baggage and found the contraband.

"The women boarded the train from Erode and had tickets for travel upto Kochuveli," an officer of Kollam RPS said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the trio, the officer said.

"We are investigating whether there are others involved in the matter and where the women bought the marijuana from," the officer added.

