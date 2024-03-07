Truck Driver, Helper Arrested In Gurugram With Marijuana Worth Rs 1 Crore

An FIR has been lodged by the Gurugram Police (Representational)

Two men have been arrested in Haryana's Sohna with 549 kg of marijuana worth around Rs 1 crore in a truck, the police said, adding that they acted on a tip-off on the movement of the alleged smugglers.

A police team led by Inspector Vishva Gaurav, in charge of the crime unit at Gurugram's Sector 39 Police Station, reached Lakhuwas village last night and put up a barricade.

After some time, a truck from Palwal was stopped and upon inspection, the police found 549 kg of marijuana in the vehicle, they said. The seized marijuana was worth around Rs 1 crore, they added.

The driver could not produce any license or permit for the drugs, the police said, adding that they then arrested the driver, Tasleem, a resident of Nuh district, and his helper Mukim, a resident of Palwal district.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed they brought the marijuana from Visakhapatnam and were taking it for supply in the Tauru area. We have seized the marijuana and the truck and are questioning the accused after taking them on police remand," Inspector Gaurav said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sohna Sadar Police Station, he said.

