4 Gurugram Cops Ram Vehicle On VIP Duty On New Year, Suspended

Four policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector of Gurugram police, were suspended on Thursday after their car rammed into a pilot vehicle on VIP duty on New Year's eve, police said.

Police have registered a case at the New Colony police station against the ASI for allegedly driving in an inebriated state and hitting the SUV on VIP duty, police said, adding that his car has been seized.

The driver of the pilot vehicle received injuries in the accident, police said.

A department inquiry has been initiated against the suspended policemen, a spokesperson for Gurugram police said.

According to the complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar, he, along with his team -- head constables Sanjay, Poonam, constables Sombir, Sudhir, SPO Ajay Pal and home guard Raghuveer -- was on duty at a checkpoint near the Inox Mall on the night of December 31. Meanwhile, ASI Baljit Singh arrived in his personal car and took SPO Ajay Pal with him to a mall, he said.

Singh again picked up head constables Sanjay Kumar and Hansraj, who were on duty at the checkpoint, in his car, he said.

"After this, the ASI drove his car at high speed and made a sudden U-turn at Sector 4/7 Chowk, heading towards New Colony. He hit the pilot's Scorpio car, deployed on VIP duty coming from the railway station," the SI said in his complaint.

According to the police, the pilot car was with the convoy of local MLA Mukesh Sharma.

The number plates of the ASI's car were missing, he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the ASI under relevant sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicle Act at the New Colony Police Station, a senior police officer said.

"The suspended cops are ASI Baljit Singh, SPO Ajay Pal, Head Constables Sanjay Kumar and Hansraj," the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

The ASI's car has been seized, and a further probe is underway, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)